Newmark Brokers $322M Sale of Data Center, Life Sciences Campus in Kenilworth, New Jersey

KENILWORTH, N.J. — Newmark has brokered the $322 million sale of the Northeast Science & Technology Center, a 107-acre data center and life sciences campus located in the Northern New Jersey community of Kenilworth. Spanning roughly 2 million square feet and formerly owned and occupied by pharmaceutical company Merck, the campus comprises nine buildings with office, lab and research-and-development space, as well as a 50-megawatt substation, cogeneration and chiller plants and a central boiler facility. The buyer, New Jersey-based data center owner-operator CoreWeave, committed last fall to a 280,000-square-foot lease and a larger $1.2 billion investment at the property. The seller, a partnership between Onyx Equities and Machine Investment Group, bought the campus in 2023 for $187.5 million with plans to reposition the property into a life sciences and innovation hub. The Newmark deal team included Andrew Warin, Josh King, Brent Mayo, Doug Harmon and Jordan Roeschlaub.