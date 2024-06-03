Monday, June 3, 2024
The portfolio spans nearly 290,000 square feet and includes three industrial buildings and one single-story office building at 2400 Commerce Ave. in Duluth, Ga.
Newmark Brokers $36.3M Sale of Industrial, Office Portfolio in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

DULUTH, GA. — Newmark has brokered the $36.3 million sale of a four-building portfolio within Satellite Place in Duluth, a northeast suburb of Atlanta. Situated near I-85, the portfolio spans nearly 290,000 square feet and includes three industrial buildings at 2405, 2425 and 2450 Commerce Ave. and one single-story office building at 2400 Commerce Ave.

Casey Keitchen and Collin BeVier of Newmark represented the sellers, two entities doing business as Satellite Place Property LLC and Satellite Commercial Property LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed industrial fund.

