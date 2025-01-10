Newmark Brokers $360M Sale of Two Park Avenue Office Building in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark has brokered the $360 million sale of Two Park Avenue, a 1 million-square-foot office building located in Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighborhood. The 29-story building was constructed in the mid-1920s and features a 27th-story penthouse lounge and outdoor terrace, a ground-floor lobby and conference center and bike parking space. Adam Spies, Doug Harmon, Adam Doneger, Marcella Fasulo, Josh King, Avery Silverstein and Willis Robbins of Newmark represented the seller, Morgan Stanley, in the transaction. The buyer, Haddad Brands, plans to occupy a portion of the property and lease the remainder.