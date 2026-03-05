Thursday, March 5, 2026
Newmark Brokers $38.2M Sale of Land Site, Office Building in Westwood, California

by Amy Works

WESTWOOD, CALIF. — Newmark has arranged the sale of 10918-10926 Le Conte Avenue, a land site with a 9,647-square-foot office building in Westwood. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset from Le Conte Westwood Development for $38.2 million. Ryan Plummer of Newmark, along with WESTMAC’s Willa McNamara Fields and Jim Burnap, represented the seller. Newmark’s David Kluth and JLL’s Aliya Coher represented the buyer in the off-market transaction. The buyer’s plans for the new development on the site will be released in the upcoming months.

