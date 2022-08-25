Newmark Brokers $4.5M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Rock Falls, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

ROCK FALLS, ILL. — Newmark has brokered the $4.5 million sale of a 14,820-square-foot retail property net leased to Walgreens in Rock Falls, a city in Northwest Illinois. Matt Berres, Samer Khalil, Karick Brown and Carrie Frye of Newmark represented the seller, a private investor. The property sold to an undisclosed REIT. Walgreens has 13 years remaining on its lease.