Tuesday, September 2, 2025
The 251,729-square-foot industrial facility is located at 3000 Marconi Drive in Alpharetta, Ga.
Newmark Brokers $40.2M Sale of Industrial Facility in Alpharetta, Georgia

by John Nelson

ALPHARETTA, GA. — Newmark has brokered the $40.2 million sale of a 251,729-square-foot industrial facility located at 3000 Marconi Drive in Alpharetta. Casey Keitchen, Collin BeVier, Barry Gabel, Chris Marchildon and C.J. Osbrink of Newmark represented the seller, JDM Partners, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

The property offers 10 megawatts of power and was fully leased at the time of sale to a national property and casualty insurance provider, serving as one of the company’s national printing and imaging centers.

