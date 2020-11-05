Newmark Brokers $44M Sale of Industrial Building in Miami’s Sweetwater District

Tech Data Corp. sold the 312,000-square-foot industrial facility within Dolphin Commerce Park to Badia Spices, which also occupies the building.

MIAMI — Newmark has brokered the $44 million sale of a 312,000-square-foot industrial facility located within Dolphin Commerce Park in Miami. Tech Data Corp. sold the property to Badia Spices, a local manufacturer and distributor of spices and herbs that also occupies the building. Built in 2002, the property at 2200 NW 112th Ave. is situated in Miami’s Sweetwater neighborhood near Dolphin Mall, the Florida Turnpike and Dolphin Expressway. Steve Medwin and Nick Wigoda of Newmark represented Badia Spices in the lease negotiations.