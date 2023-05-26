Newmark Brokers $45.2M Sale of Metro Boston Shopping Center

HINGHAM, MASS. — Newmark has brokered the $45.2 million sale of Lincoln Plaza, a 127,505-square-foot shopping center located about 20 miles south of Boston in Hingham. A 68,087-square-foot Stop & Shop grocery store and a 31,882-square-foot Marshalls anchor the center, which was 99 percent leased at the time of sale. Robert Griffin, Jon Martin, Paul Penman and Matthew Adler of Newmark represented the seller, AEW, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a subsidiary of Jumbo Capital Inc. Casey O’Brien and Connor Scott of Newmark provided financial analysis support for the deal.