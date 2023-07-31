Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Total Wine, Hobby Lobby, Burlington, HomeGoods, Badcock Furniture and Dollar Tree anchor Cypress Creek Town Center in Lutz, Fla. (Photo courtesy of Newmark)
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Newmark Brokers $49.6M Sale of Shopping Center in Metro Tampa

by John Nelson

LUTZ, FLA. — Newmark has brokered the $49.6 million sale of Cypress Creek Town Center, a 240,211-square-foot shopping center located in Lutz, about 14 miles north of Tampa. Total Wine, Hobby Lobby, Burlington, HomeGoods, Badcock Furniture and Dollar Tree anchor the power retail center, which comprises four parcels that were fully leased at the time of sale. An undisclosed buyer acquired the center. Drew Fleming of Newmark arranged the sale on behalf of the seller, Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Hutton.

