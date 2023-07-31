Newmark Brokers $49.6M Sale of Shopping Center in Metro Tampa

LUTZ, FLA. — Newmark has brokered the $49.6 million sale of Cypress Creek Town Center, a 240,211-square-foot shopping center located in Lutz, about 14 miles north of Tampa. Total Wine, Hobby Lobby, Burlington, HomeGoods, Badcock Furniture and Dollar Tree anchor the power retail center, which comprises four parcels that were fully leased at the time of sale. An undisclosed buyer acquired the center. Drew Fleming of Newmark arranged the sale on behalf of the seller, Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Hutton.