Newmark Brokers $5.3M Sale of Retail Center in Gilbert, Arizona

Centre at Higley-Williams Field in Gilbert, Ariz., features 12,190 square feet of retail space.

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Newmark has arranged the sale of Centre at Higley-Williams Field, a shopping center located at 2473 S. Higley Road in Gilbert. Bruce Galloway (Higley Evergreen) sold the asset to Brandon Sparks (BedTech) for $5.3 million.

Built in 2004, Centre at Higley-Williams Fields features 12,190 square feet of retail space leased to six tenants.

Steve Julius, Jesse Goldsmith and Chase Dorsett of Newmark represented the seller and buyer in deal.