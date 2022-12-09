Newmark Brokers $50M Sale of Sawgrass Apartments in Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Sawgrass Apartments comprises 208 units ranging in size from 658 to 1,117 square feet.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Newmark has arranged the sale of Sawgrass Apartments, a 208-unit multifamily community located at 2859 South Conway Road in Orlando. The McKinley Cos., a multifamily investment firm based in Ann Arbor, Mich., acquired the property from Philadelphia-based PRG Real Estate for $50 million. Apartments feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts that range in size from 658 to 1,117 square feet.

Amenities at the community — which underwent $2.5 million in capital improvements in 2008 — include a lakeside dining area, sundeck and swimming pool, fitness center, pet park, car care center and electric vehicle charging stations. Scott Ramey, Ryan Moody, Patrick Dufour, Brad Downing, Andrew Visnick and Paul Grant of Newmark brokered the transaction. The buyer plans to rebrand Sawgrass Apartments as The Frederick, according to McKinley.