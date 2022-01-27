Newmark Brokers $52M Sale of Distribution Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, MASS. — Newmark has brokered the $52 million sale of a 176,000-square-foot distribution center in the central Massachusetts city of Worcester. The facility recently underwent a redevelopment project that was completed last year. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, Tony Coskren, Samantha Hallowell and Brian Pinch of Newmark represented the seller, R.J. Kelly Co., a locally based institutional investment firm, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Boston-based Tritower Financial Group.