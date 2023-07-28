Newmark Brokers $58M Sale of Two Office, Life Sciences Buildings in Andover, Massachusetts

ANDOVER, MASS. — Newmark has brokered the $58 million sale of two office and life sciences buildings totaling 273,662 square feet in Andover, a northern suburb of Boston. The building at 50 Minuteman Road totals 145,262 square feet and serves as the headquarters of Mercury, a provider of technology solutions for the aerospace and defense industries. The facility at 6 Technology Drive spans 128,400 square feet and serves as a design, development and manufacturing hub for Dräger, a supplier of medical and safety technology products. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen and Samantha Hallowell of Newmark represented the seller, California-based REIT Peakstone Realty Trust, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Boston-based Rhino Capital Advisors.