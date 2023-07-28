Friday, July 28, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
50-Minuteman-Road-Andover
Totaling 145,262 square feet, the facility at 50 Minuteman Road in Andover is home to the U.S. headquarters of Mercury, which serves the aerospace and defense sectors.
AcquisitionsLife SciencesMassachusettsNortheastOffice

Newmark Brokers $58M Sale of Two Office, Life Sciences Buildings in Andover, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

ANDOVER, MASS. — Newmark has brokered the $58 million sale of two office and life sciences buildings totaling 273,662 square feet in Andover, a northern suburb of Boston. The building at 50 Minuteman Road totals 145,262 square feet and serves as the headquarters of Mercury, a provider of technology solutions for the aerospace and defense industries. The facility at 6 Technology Drive spans 128,400 square feet and serves as a design, development and manufacturing hub for Dräger, a supplier of medical and safety technology products. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen and Samantha Hallowell of Newmark represented the seller, California-based REIT Peakstone Realty Trust, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Boston-based Rhino Capital Advisors.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 295-Unit Self-Storage...

Matthews Arranges Sale of 60-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Fantini & Gorga Arranges $10M in Acquisition Financing...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 125-Room Holiday Inn Express...

Seven New Tenants to Join Arsenal Yards in...

Steve Hermann Hotels Sells The Inn at Rancho...

GTS Securities Signs 30,094 SF Office Lease Extension...

CapRock Partners Purchases 92,366 SF Valley Center Business...

Express Dry Acquires 14,000 SF Industrial Building in...