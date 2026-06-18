Newmark Brokers $68M Sale of Life Sciences, Biomanufacturing Facility in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Newmark has brokered the $68 million sale of a life sciences and biomanufacturing facility in Providence. The 122,507-square-foot facility at 100 Technology Way was originally developed in 1993 and was fully leased at the time of sale to Organogenesis (NASDAQ: ORGO), a provider of regenerative medicine solutions. New York City-based investment firm Lightstone acquired the property from local owner-operator The Davis Cos. Robert Griffin, Jim Tribble, Samantha Hallowell, Tyler McGrail and William Sleeper of Newmark brokered the deal. The property is currently in the midst of a $100 million capital improvement program.