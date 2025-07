SAN JUAN, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the $7.6 million sale of a 54,608-square-foot retail and industrial building in San Juan, located in Hidalgo County in South Texas. The newly renovated building at 801 E. Interstate 2 will house the first store and showroom in the Rio Grande Valley for Bob Mills Furniture, which also purchased the building. Stewart Skloss of Newmark brokered the deal on behalf of Bob Mills Furniture. The seller was not disclosed.