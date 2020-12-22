Newmark Brokers $72.5M Sale of One Patriots Park Life Sciences Building Near Boston

One Patriots Park is proximate to Interstate 95/Route 128 and Route 3, two major regional highways. The asset also features convenient shuttle service and bicycle connectivity to the MBTA Red Line’s Alewife station in West Cambridge.

BEDFORD, MASS. — Newmark has brokered the $72.5 million sale of One Patriots Park, a 143,616-square-foot life sciences building in Bedford, about 20 miles northwest of Boston. The property was 66 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Homology Medicines Inc., Novartis and N2 Biomedical. Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, Samantha Hallowell and Dominick Romano of Newmark represented the sellers, Longfellow Real Estate Partners and Bain Capital Real Estate, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a partnership between Jumbo Capital Management and Iron Point Partners.