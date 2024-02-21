Newmark Brokers $80M Sale of Industrial Building, Development Site in San Jose

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Newmark has brokered the $80 million sale of a 19.7-acre development site located at 550 E. Brokaw in San Jose. The property includes a 293,906-square-foot building.

Steven Golubchik, Edmund Najera, Jonathan Schaefler and Darren Hollak of Newmark represented the seller, Bay West Development, in the transaction. Supermicro Computers acquired the property, with plans to occupy the existing building and develop at the site.

Phil Mahoney and Joe Kelly of Newmark assisted in the sale and manage leasing at the property, which Fry’s Electronics previously occupied.