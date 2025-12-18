Newmark Brokers $84.5M Sale of Keurig Dr. Pepper Campus in Metro Boston

BURLINGTON, MASS. — Newmark has arranged the $84.5 million sale of the 431,233-square-foot campus of Keurig Dr. Pepper in Burlington, located north of Boston. The two-building campus was constructed in 2014 and consists of a 280,560-square-foot office building and a 150,673-square-foot research-and-development/manufacturing facility. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, James Tribble, Samantha Hallowell and William Sleeper of Newmark represented the seller, Peakstone Realty Trust, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Montana Avenue Capital Partners.