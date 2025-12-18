Thursday, December 18, 2025
Keurig Dr. Pepper's campus in Burlington, Massachusetts, was initially developed about a decade ago as a built-to-suit for the company's predecessor and will continue to host the headquarters of its coffee business, which is slated to become a standalone company.
Newmark Brokers $84.5M Sale of Keurig Dr. Pepper Campus in Metro Boston

by Taylor Williams

BURLINGTON, MASS. — Newmark has arranged the $84.5 million sale of the 431,233-square-foot campus of Keurig Dr. Pepper in Burlington, located north of Boston. The two-building campus was constructed in 2014 and consists of a 280,560-square-foot office building and a 150,673-square-foot research-and-development/manufacturing facility. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, James Tribble, Samantha Hallowell and William Sleeper of Newmark represented the seller, Peakstone Realty Trust, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Montana Avenue Capital Partners.

