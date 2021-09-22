Newmark Brokers $95.5M Sale of Multifamily Community in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Newmark has brokered the sale of Alta Headwaters, a 328-unit multifamily community located at 4000 Headwaters Way in Orlando that will be rebranded as Luma Headwaters. Wood Partners sold the property to Waypoint Residential for $95.5 million.

Scott Ramey, Patrick Dufour and Brad Downing of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. Matthew Williams and Kyle Schlitt of Newmark arranged a $41.3 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for Waypoint Residential.

Built in 2020, Luma Headwaters is a four-story, 314,583-square-foot apartment community. The units include stainless steel appliances, soft-close kitchen cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting, full-sized washers and dryers, quartz countertops and wood-style planking. Community amenities include a saltwater pool with sundeck and private cabanas, a covered poolside pavilion, a 24/7 fitness center, clubhouse and game room with billiards lounge and an elevator.

Luma Headwaters is located about 16 miles from downtown Orlando and approximately 7.8 miles from Walt Disney World.