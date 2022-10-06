Newmark Brokers $96.5M Sale of Alta Union Apartments in Nashville’s The Nations Neighborhood

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Newmark has brokered the $96.5 million sale of Alta Union, a newly constructed, 283-unit apartment community located at 5800 Centennial Blvd. in Nashville. Weinstein Properties purchased the property from the developer, Wood Partners. Tarek El Gammal and Vincent Lefler of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. Located in The Nations neighborhood, Alta Union features a two-story clubhouse with outdoor terraces on the second level, a swimming pool, courtyard, private offices for rent and individual and group coworking spaces.