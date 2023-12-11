Monday, December 11, 2023
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestOfficeWisconsin

Newmark Brokers Four Office Sales in Illinois, Wisconsin Totaling $45.1M

by Kristin Harlow

LOMBARD AND LISLE, ILL., AND PEWAUKEE, WIS. — Newmark has brokered four sales across three office assets in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Newmark represented Brennan Investment Group in the $25.9 million sale of Woodlake Corporate Park in Lombard, Ill., in two transactions. Five buildings sold to Avalair Group, while two buildings sold to Woodside Capital Partners.

Newmark also represented the sellers in the $19.2 million sale of 2300 Cabot Drive in Lisle, Ill., and One & Two Riverwood Place in Pewaukee, Wis. Bridge Investment Group sold 2300 Cabot Drive to Urban Commercial Property Group. The Broe Group sold One & Two Riverwood Place to Woodside Capital Partners.

Jim Postweiler, Peter Harwood, Derek Fohl and Jack Trager of Newmark were the brokers involved in the transactions.

