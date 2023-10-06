Newmark Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 754,795 SF Industrial Portfolio Across Five States

INDIANA, ARIZONA, PENNSYLVANIA, TEXAS AND UTAH — Newmark has brokered the sale-leaseback of a nine-building industrial portfolio totaling 754,795 square feet across five states. The tenant, Novae Corp., sold the portfolio for an eight-figure price. Four of the properties are in Indiana, while two are in Pennsylvania, one is in Arizona, one is in Utah and one is in Texas. Andrew Sandquist, Daniel Katcher, Adam Petrillo, JC Asensio and Briggs Goldberg of Newmark represented Novae, which is a manufacturer and exporter of utility trailers. According to Newmark, the sale-leaseback transaction provided capital liquidity for several initiatives, including organic growth opportunities and future acquisitions. The buyer was undisclosed.