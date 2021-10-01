REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of Five-Building Industrial Portfolio in Pacoima, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

PACOIMA, CALIF. — Newmark has arranged the sale of a five-building industrial portfolio in Pacoima. Chase Partners acquired the portfolio from a private local family for more than $16 million.

John DeGrinis, Patrick DuRoss and Jeff Abraham of Newmark represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.

Situated within the San Fernando Valley’s infill areas, the properties offer a total of 80,000 square feet. At the time of sale, the single-story portfolio was 100 percent occupied.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Lead Generation Lessons From Active Adult Communities
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews