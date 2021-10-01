Newmark Brokers Sale of Five-Building Industrial Portfolio in Pacoima, California

PACOIMA, CALIF. — Newmark has arranged the sale of a five-building industrial portfolio in Pacoima. Chase Partners acquired the portfolio from a private local family for more than $16 million.

John DeGrinis, Patrick DuRoss and Jeff Abraham of Newmark represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.

Situated within the San Fernando Valley’s infill areas, the properties offer a total of 80,000 square feet. At the time of sale, the single-story portfolio was 100 percent occupied.