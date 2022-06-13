Newmark Brokers Sale of 10,874 Single-Tenant Retail Property in Carrollton, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of a 10,874-square-foot, single-tenant retail property in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton that is net leased to Just Tires. Matt Berres, Samer Khalil, Karick Brown and Lispah Hogan of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. Douglas Kim of Tru Promise Real Estate represented the buyer. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.