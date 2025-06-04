Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Burlington-BioCenter
Burlington BioCenter in metro Boston also offers flexible floor plates with interconnecting staircases, floor-to-ceiling glass and premium finishes throughout.
AcquisitionsLife SciencesMassachusettsNortheast

Newmark Brokers Sale of 109,085 SF Life Sciences Building in Burlington, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

BURLINGTON, MASS. — Newmark has brokered the sale of Burlington BioCenter, a 109,085-square-foot life sciences building located on the northwestern outskirts of Boston. Originally completed in 2019 with its interior laboratory build-outs finalized in 2022, the building features high-performance laboratory infrastructure and HVAC systems, a backup power source and dedicated loading areas, as well as a two-story lobby. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, James Tribble, Samantha Hallowell and William Sleeper of Newmark brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

