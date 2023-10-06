Friday, October 6, 2023
Located in Pleasanton, Pacific Pearl features 110,511 square feet of retail space.
Newmark Brokers Sale of 110,511 SF Pacific Pearl Shopping Center in Pleasanton, California

by Amy Works

PLEASANTON, CALIF. — Newmark has arranged the sale of Pacific Pearl, an ethnic grocery-anchored retail center in Pleasanton. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Nicholas Bicardo, Bill Bauman, Kyle Miller and Cheyne Bloch of Newmark facilitated the transaction.

Developed in 2018, Pacific Pearl features 110,511 square feet of retail space. 99 Ranch Market, a Chinese and Pan-Asian supermarket, anchors the asset. Other tenants include 85 Degrees Bakery, Mochinut, Kura Sushi and Bonchon Chicken.

Tourmaline Capital acquired the property and retained Vestar as manager.

