Newmark Brokers Sale of 114,677 SF Office Property in Boston Seaport District

BOSTON — Newmark has brokered the sale of 343 Congress Street, a 114,677-square-foot office property in the Boston Seaport District. The five-story building, which is a historic structure that was originally built in 1888, is anchored by pet products e-commerce retailer Chewy and also houses two ground-floor restaurants. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, James Tribble, Samantha Hallowell and William Sleeper of Newmark represented the seller, BentallGreenOak (BGO), in the transaction and procured the buyer, North Colony Asset Management.