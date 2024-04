AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Plaza on the Lake, a 120,789-square-foot office building in southwest Austin. The three-story building was originally constructed on 4.6 acres in 1985 and underwent a $5 million renovation in 2021. Chris Murphy, Robert Hill and Gary Carr of Newmark represented the seller, an undisclosed institutional investment firm, in the transaction. The buyer was an affiliate of Austin-based Endeavor Real Estate Group.