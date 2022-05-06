Newmark Brokers Sale of 130,371 SF Lincoln Legacy Two Office Building in Plano

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Lincoln Legacy Two in Plano totals 130,371 square feet. The property was built in 2014.

PLANO, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Lincoln Legacy Two, a 130,371-square-foot office building in the Legacy area of Plano. The five-story building was constructed in 2014 and features a tenant lounge, fitness center and a four-story parking garage. Chris Murphy, Robert Hill, Gary Carr and Chase Tagen of Newmark represented the seller, a partnership led by Dallas-based Pillar Commercial, in the transaction. Josh Francis of Newmark arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Missouri-based Larson Capital Management. Lincoln Legacy Two was 90 percent leased at the time of sale.