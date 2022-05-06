REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of 130,371 SF Lincoln Legacy Two Office Building in Plano

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Lincoln-Legacy-Two

Lincoln Legacy Two in Plano totals 130,371 square feet. The property was built in 2014.

PLANO, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Lincoln Legacy Two, a 130,371-square-foot office building in the Legacy area of Plano. The five-story building was constructed in 2014 and features a tenant lounge, fitness center and a four-story parking garage. Chris Murphy, Robert Hill, Gary Carr and Chase Tagen of Newmark represented the seller, a partnership led by Dallas-based Pillar Commercial, in the transaction. Josh Francis of Newmark arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Missouri-based Larson Capital Management. Lincoln Legacy Two was 90 percent leased at the time of sale.

