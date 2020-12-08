Newmark Brokers Sale of 14,492 SF Industrial Property in Golden, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

GOLDEN, COLO. — Newmark has arranged the sale and subsequent lease of a 14,492-square-foot flex industrial building located at 16360 Table Mountain Parkway in Golden. Bespoke Holdings Co. acquired the property for an undisclosed price. The name of the seller was not released.

Fix-It 24/7 is relocating its headquarters from Arvada to the building in Golden. The property features six drive-in bays, 22-foot to 32-foot clear heights, industrial-grade electrical power, radiant-heated warehouse and trucking area, five finished offices and a modern welcome mezzanine. Additionally, the property features abundant parking and mountain views. Tenant improvements will include four additional executive offices and a conference room with an oversized garage door wall.

Mike Viehmann of Newmark represented the buyer and tenant in the transaction.