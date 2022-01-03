Newmark Brokers Sale of 149-Unit Magnolia Heights Apartments in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Newmark has brokered the sale of Magnolia Heights, a 149-unit multifamily property in San Antonio’s Alamo Heights neighborhood. Built in 2020, the property houses one-, two- and three-bedroom units, plus 5,162 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, fitness center, resident clubhouse, coffee bar and a conference center. Cypress Real Estate Advisors sold the asset to a fund managed by New York-based Clarion Partners for an undisclosed price. Patton Jones and Matt Michelson of Newmark brokered the deal. Magnolia Heights was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale.
