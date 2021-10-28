REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of 184-Unit Enclave at Water’s Edge Apartments in North Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Enclave-at-Water's-Edge-Austin

Enclave at Water’s Edge in Austin was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Enclave at Water’s Edge, a 184-unit apartment complex located near The Domain in North Austin. Units feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include three pools, a fitness center, Amazon package lockers, game room and a dog park. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Matt Greer and Andrew Wilson, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing through Bridge Investment Group on behalf of the buyer, Austin-based Wildhorn Capital. Enclave at Water’s Edge was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews