Newmark Brokers Sale of 184-Unit Enclave at Water’s Edge Apartments in North Austin

Enclave at Water’s Edge in Austin was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Enclave at Water’s Edge, a 184-unit apartment complex located near The Domain in North Austin. Units feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include three pools, a fitness center, Amazon package lockers, game room and a dog park. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Matt Greer and Andrew Wilson, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing through Bridge Investment Group on behalf of the buyer, Austin-based Wildhorn Capital. Enclave at Water’s Edge was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale.