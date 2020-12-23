REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of 1,842-Bed Northpoint Crossing Student Housing Community in College Station

Northpoint-Crossing-College-Station

Northpoint Crossing is located across the street from the north corner of Texas A&M University's campus in College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Northpoint Crossing, a 1,842-bed student housing community serving Texas A&M University in College Station. The 627-unit property was developed in 2014 and 2015 and is located across the street from the north corner of campus. Units feature studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bed floor plans. Amenities include two fitness centers, two computer labs, a 24-hour clubhouse, game rooms, outdoor grilling stations, sauna and steam rooms and a rooftop terrace. Ryan Lang, Jack Brett and Ben Harkrider of Newmark represented the sellers, Woodridge Capital and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management LP, in the transaction. Both entities are based in Los Angeles. A joint venture between affiliates of global investment manager Ares Management Corp. and New York-based private equity firm Timberline Real Estate Ventures purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

