Newmark Brokers Sale of 192-Unit Joseph at Huebner Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The Joseph at Huebner in San Antonio totals 192 units. The property was originally built in 1983.

SAN ANTONIO — Newmark has brokered the sale of The Joseph at Huebner, a 192-unit apartment community in north-central San Antonio. Built in 1983, the 16-building complex features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 846 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas and a dog wash station. Matt Michelson and Patton Jones of Newmark represented the seller, a partnership between RSN Property Group and Wildhorn Capital, in the transaction. The buyer, First Capital Advisors, an investment and management firm with offices in Austin and Chicago, plans to implement a value-add program.