Newmark Brokers Sale of 192-Unit Joseph at Huebner Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The-Joseph-at-Huebner-San-Antonio

The Joseph at Huebner in San Antonio totals 192 units. The property was originally built in 1983.

SAN ANTONIO — Newmark has brokered the sale of The Joseph at Huebner, a 192-unit apartment community in north-central San Antonio. Built in 1983, the 16-building complex features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 846 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas and a dog wash station. Matt Michelson and Patton Jones of Newmark represented the seller, a partnership between RSN Property Group and Wildhorn Capital, in the transaction. The buyer, First Capital Advisors, an investment and management firm with offices in Austin and Chicago, plans to implement a value-add program.

