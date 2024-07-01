Monday, July 1, 2024
AcquisitionsOfficeTexas

Newmark Brokers Sale of 193,854 SF Westway Office Complex in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Newmark has brokered the sale of One & Two Westway, a 193,854-square-foot office campus in West Houston. Developed by Wolff Cos., the 15-acre complex is located within the 150-acre Westway master-planned development and was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to four tenants in the healthcare, education, energy and homebuilding sectors. Gary Carr, Robert Hill and Chris Murphy of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.

