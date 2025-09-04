Thursday, September 4, 2025
According to Newmark, Nichols Park Apartments in Austin received more than 40 offers before ultimately trading to DreamField Capital, which plans to implement a value-add program.
Newmark Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Nichols Park Apartments in Southwest Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Nichols Park, a 200-unit apartment complex in southwest Austin. Built in 1985, Nichols Park offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 670 square feet. Amenities include a pool, basketball court, dog park, outdoor grilling stations and a community lounge and coffee bar. Jim Young, Patton Jones, Andrew Dickson and Matt Michelson of Newmark represented the seller, Austin-based Thrive FP, in the transaction. Mesa West Capital provided a $23.4 million acquisition loan to the buyer, Los Angeles-based investment firm DreamField Capital. Nichols Park was 96 percent occupied at closing.

