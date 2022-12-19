REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of 210,465 SF Office Complex in Addison, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

ADDISON, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Wellington Centre, a 210,465-square-foot office complex located on the northern outskirts of Dallas in Addison. Built in 1986 and renovated in 2015, the property comprises a 10-story building with an adjacent parking garage on a three-acre site. Amenities include a cafeteria, tenant lounge and outdoor seating areas. Gary Carr, Chris Murphy, Robert Hill and Chase Tagen of Newmark represented the seller, Taiwanese investment firm Fidelity Commercial, in the transaction. Pratt Street Capital purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  