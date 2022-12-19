Newmark Brokers Sale of 210,465 SF Office Complex in Addison, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

ADDISON, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Wellington Centre, a 210,465-square-foot office complex located on the northern outskirts of Dallas in Addison. Built in 1986 and renovated in 2015, the property comprises a 10-story building with an adjacent parking garage on a three-acre site. Amenities include a cafeteria, tenant lounge and outdoor seating areas. Gary Carr, Chris Murphy, Robert Hill and Chase Tagen of Newmark represented the seller, Taiwanese investment firm Fidelity Commercial, in the transaction. Pratt Street Capital purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.