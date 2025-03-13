Newmark Brokers Sale of 218,648 SF Birch Commerce Center in Brea, California

BREA, CALIF. — Newmark has negotiated the sale of Birch Commerce Center, a Class A distribution facility in Brea. Terms of the transaction were not released. Built in 2016, the 218,648-square-foot facility is fully leased to two tenants. Birch Commerce Center offers a clear height of 32 feet, 21 dock-high loading doors, ESFR sprinklers and a fully fenced concrete truck court. The property offers proximity to SR-57, SR-91, SR-60, SR-22 and Interstate 5.

Bret Hardy, Jim Linn, Andrew Briner, Aaron Banks and Kevin Shannon of Newmark represented the undisclosed institutional seller in the deal. Jeff Read, Scott Read and Greg Osborne of Newmark are serving as leasing agents for the property.