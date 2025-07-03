Thursday, July 3, 2025
Newmark Brokers Sale of 222,888 SF Office Property in Moorestown, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MOORESTOWN, N.J. — Newmark has brokered the sale of a 222,888-square-foot office property in Moorestown, located outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey.The sales price was $17.6 million. Moorestown Corporate Center consists of three buildings on a 16.8-acre site. Amenities include a café with an outdoor seating area and a new fitness center. David Dolan, Angelo Brutico and Anne Klein of Newmark represented the seller, local investment firm Keystone, in the transaction. Stephen Comly and Eric DeStefano, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, regional investment firm Melrose Solomon Enterprises.

