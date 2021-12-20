REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of 224-Unit Waterford Park Apartments in San Antonio

Waterford Park Apartments in San Antonio totals 224 units. The property was built in 2008.

SAN ANTONIO — Newmark has brokered the sale of Waterford Park, a 224-unit apartment community in northeast San Antonio that was built in 2008. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, coffee lounge, business center and a dog park. Matt Michelson of Newmark represented the seller, Kansas City-based development and investment firm Cohen-Esrey, in the transaction. San Antonio-based REEP Equity purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. Waterford Park was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.

