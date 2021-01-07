Newmark Brokers Sale of 228-Unit Veridian Place Apartments in North Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Veridian Place Apartments in Dallas totals 228 units. The property was built in 1984 and renovated in 2016.

DALLAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Veridian Place, a 228-unit apartment community located at 4849 Haverwood Lane in North Dallas. Built in 1984 and renovated in 2016, the garden-style property features one- and two-bedroom units with individual washers and dryers and private patios or balconies. Amenities include a pool with cabanas, outdoor grilling areas, a 24-hour fitness center and a dog park. Brian Murphy and Brian O’Boyle Jr. of Newmark represented the seller, Florida-based American Landmark, in the transaction. Matthew Mense, Henry Stimler, Bill Weber and Osman Baig of Newmark arranged Fannie Mae acquisition financing on behalf of the locally based buyer, Orion Multifamily Investments LLC.