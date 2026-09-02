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Hathaway-at-Willow-Bend-Plano
Located along Preston Road on the west side of Plano, Hathaway at Willow Bend also offers townhome-style floor plans.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Newmark Brokers Sale of 229-Unit Apartment Complex in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Hathaway at Willow Bend, a 229-unit apartment complex in Plano. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as two pools, a fitness center, outdoor kitchen and a dog park. Richard Furr, Brian O’Boyle Jr., Brian Murphy and Jack Forman of Newmark represented the seller, S2 Capital, in the transaction. Brian Kochan and Michael Caglianon, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Granite Towers Equity Group.

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