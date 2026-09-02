Newmark Brokers Sale of 229-Unit Apartment Complex in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Hathaway at Willow Bend, a 229-unit apartment complex in Plano. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as two pools, a fitness center, outdoor kitchen and a dog park. Richard Furr, Brian O’Boyle Jr., Brian Murphy and Jack Forman of Newmark represented the seller, S2 Capital, in the transaction. Brian Kochan and Michael Caglianon, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Granite Towers Equity Group.