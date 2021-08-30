REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of 229-Unit Southtown Flats Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Southtown Flats in San Antonio totals 229 units. The property was built in 2016.

SAN ANTONIO — Newmark has brokered the sale of Southtown Flats, a 229-unit apartment community located near San Antonio’s RiverWalk area. Units feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with nickel hardware fixtures, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, indoor and outdoor game areas, a business center, cybercafé and package lockers. Patton Jones and Matt Michelson of Newmark represented the seller, Denver-based Ascentris, which developed the property in 2016. Matt Greer, Hank Glasgow and Braden Harmon of Newmark arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, SPI Advisory.

