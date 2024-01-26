Friday, January 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
640-Memorial-Drive-Cambridge
The life sciences building at 640 Memorial Drive in Cambridge totals 242,477 square feet. The property was originally built in 1913.
AcquisitionsLife SciencesMassachusettsNortheast

Newmark Brokers Sale of 242,477 SF Life Sciences Building in Cambridge, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Newmark has brokered the sale of a 242,477-square-foot life sciences building located at 640 Memorial Drive across the Charles River from Boston in Cambridge. The building was originally constructed in 1913 as an automobile manufacturing plant. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, James Tribble, Samantha Hallowell and William Sleeper of Newmark represented the seller, an affiliate of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., in the transaction. The team, along with Steven Golubchik of Newmark, also procured the buyer, a partnership between Bain Capital Real Estate and Phase 3 Real Estate Partners.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 48-Acre Industrial...

IPA Brokers $60.5M Sale of Atrium on James...

Kingsbam Realty Capital Sells Conoco-Occupied Property in Las...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $2.2M Sale of Retail...

Breneman Capital Sells Chicago Apartment Building for $4M

Mulligan Security Signs 15,788 SF Office Lease Expansion,...

Boston Sports & Shoulder Center to Open 6,100...

Colliers Brokers $16.3M Sale-Leaseback for Distribution Center in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.5M Sale of Retail...