Newmark Brokers Sale of 242,477 SF Life Sciences Building in Cambridge, Massachusetts

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Newmark has brokered the sale of a 242,477-square-foot life sciences building located at 640 Memorial Drive across the Charles River from Boston in Cambridge. The building was originally constructed in 1913 as an automobile manufacturing plant. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, James Tribble, Samantha Hallowell and William Sleeper of Newmark represented the seller, an affiliate of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., in the transaction. The team, along with Steven Golubchik of Newmark, also procured the buyer, a partnership between Bain Capital Real Estate and Phase 3 Real Estate Partners.