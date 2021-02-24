Newmark Brokers Sale of 246,060 SF Office Building in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of AmeriCredit Center I, a 246,060-square-foot office building in Arlington that is fully leased to automotive finance firm AmeriCredit. According to LoopNet Inc., the three-story property was built on 25.4 acres in 1998. Ken Hedrick, Jerry Hopkins and Andrew Ragsdale of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was CFT Developments LLC.