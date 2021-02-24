REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of 246,060 SF Office Building in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

ARLINGTON, TEXAS  — Newmark has brokered the sale of AmeriCredit Center I, a 246,060-square-foot office building in Arlington that is fully leased to automotive finance firm AmeriCredit. According to LoopNet Inc., the three-story property was built on 25.4 acres in 1998. Ken Hedrick, Jerry Hopkins and Andrew Ragsdale of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was CFT Developments LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  