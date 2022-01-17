Newmark Brokers Sale of 248-Unit Apartment Community in Marshfield, Massachusetts
MARSHFIELD, MASS. — Newmark has brokered the sale of Modera Marshfield, a 248-unit apartment community located in the South Shore city of Marshfield. Built in 2021, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, multiple outdoor dining and lounge areas and shared workspaces. Michael Byrne, Thomas Greeley, Devlin Man and Casey Griffin of Newmark represented the seller, a partnership between Mill Creek Residential Trust and CrossHarbor Capital Partners, in the transaction. Boston-based TA Realty purchased Modera Marshfield, which was 90 percent occupied at the time of sale, for an undisclosed price.
