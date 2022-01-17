REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of 248-Unit Apartment Community in Marshfield, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Modera-Marshfield-Massachusetts

Modera Marshfield totals 248 units. The property was built in 2021.

MARSHFIELD, MASS. — Newmark has brokered the sale of Modera Marshfield, a 248-unit apartment community located in the South Shore city of Marshfield. Built in 2021, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, multiple outdoor dining and lounge areas and shared workspaces. Michael Byrne, Thomas Greeley, Devlin Man and Casey Griffin of Newmark represented the seller, a partnership between Mill Creek Residential Trust and CrossHarbor Capital Partners, in the transaction. Boston-based TA Realty purchased Modera Marshfield, which was 90 percent occupied at the time of sale, for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  