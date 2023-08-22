Newmark Brokers Sale of 24,867 SF Midtown Plaza Retail Center in Walnut Creek, California

WALNUT CREEK, CALIF. — Newmark has completed the sale of Midtown Plaza, an urban retail center in the Bay Area city of Walnut Creek. The asset traded for an undisclosed amount. Nicholas Bicardo, Rick Steffens and Cheyne Bloch of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller, while L&B Realty Advisors represented the buyer, an institutional client.

The 24,867-square-foot property is located at 1410-1444 N. California Blvd. and 1620-1630 Cypress St. and includes a surface parking lot. At the time of sale, the shopping center was 100 percent leased to a variety of food, home improvement and service retail tenants, including Galpao Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse and Premier Bath & Kitchen.