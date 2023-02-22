Newmark Brokers Sale of 251-Unit Alexan Springdale Apartments in East Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Alexan Springdale, a 251-unit apartment community in East Austin. Alexan Springdale features studio, one- and two-bedroom units that have an average size of 824 square feet. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, fitness center, game room and a clubhouse. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the seller, Trammell Crow Residential, in the transaction. New York-based Sterling Equities purchased the asset, which was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale, for an undisclosed price.