REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of 251-Unit Alexan Springdale Apartments in East Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Alexan-Springdale-Austin

Major employers near Alexan Springdale in Austin include Dell Children’s Medical Center, Austin Energy, Facebook, Google, Amazon and Tesla.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Alexan Springdale, a 251-unit apartment community in East Austin. Alexan Springdale features studio, one- and two-bedroom units that have an average size of 824 square feet. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, fitness center, game room and a clubhouse. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the seller, Trammell Crow Residential, in the transaction. New York-based Sterling Equities purchased the asset, which was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale, for an undisclosed price.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  