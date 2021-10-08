REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of 25,760 SF Retail Property in Fredericksburg, Virginia

Posted on in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

Bassett Furniture

FREDERICKSBURG, VA. — Newmark has brokered the sale of a 25,760-square-foot retail property located at 1551 Carl D. Silver Parkway in Fredericksburg. Matt Berres, Mat Adler and Samer Khalil of Newmark represented the seller, a private Midwest-based investor. A private buyer from Los Angeles purchased the property for $3.1 million.

Built in 1999, the single-tenant property is fully leased to Bassett Furniture and offers freeway visibility and ample parking. The store is located near other retailers including Ashley HomeStore, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Ethan Allen, Hobby Lobby, buybuy BABY and Total Wine & More.

