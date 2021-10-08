Newmark Brokers Sale of 25,760 SF Retail Property in Fredericksburg, Virginia

Built in 1999, the single-tenant property is fully leased to Bassett Furniture and offers freeway visibility and ample parking.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA. — Newmark has brokered the sale of a 25,760-square-foot retail property located at 1551 Carl D. Silver Parkway in Fredericksburg. Matt Berres, Mat Adler and Samer Khalil of Newmark represented the seller, a private Midwest-based investor. A private buyer from Los Angeles purchased the property for $3.1 million.

