REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of 260-Unit Augusta Flats Apartments in Downtown San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Augusta-Flats-San-Antonio

Augusta Flats in downtown San Antonio totals 260 units. The property was built in 2020.

SAN ANTONIO — Newmark has brokered the sale of Augusta Flats, a 260-unit apartment community in downtown San Antonio. Built in 2020, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom cabinetry and an average size of 799 square feet. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling stations, fitness center, resident lounge, golf simulator, Amazon package lockers and a rooftop deck. Texas-based developer Stillwater Capital sold the property to a joint venture between New Jersey-based Strategic Properties of North America and Benefit Street Partners Multifamily Trust for an undisclosed price. Patton Jones and Matt Michelson of Newmark brokered the deal on behalf of Stillwater Capital.

